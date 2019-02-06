Rihanna kiest Vlaams model voor lingeriecampagne TK

06 februari 2019

07u18

Savage x Fenty, zo heet de nieuwe lingerielijn van Rihanna. En voor de promotie ervan koos ze voor een Belgisch gezicht: het Kortrijkse model Rose Bertram (24) mag de niemendalletjes aanprijzen.

Samen met vier andere gezichten prijkt Rose op de posters van Savage x Fenty, de mini-lingeriecollectie die Rihanna ontwierp. De knappe Belgische is al lang geen onbekende meer in de modewereld: ze stond model voor onder meer H&M, L’Oréal en Hunkemöller en prijkte reeds op de voorpagina van Vogue. Rose Bertram is samen met de Nederlandse voetballer Gregory Van Der Wiel (31), die na een carrière bij Ajax, Paris-Saint Germain, Fenerbahçe en Cagliari uitbolt bij Toronto FC in Canada. Samen verwelkomden ze begin vorig jaar een kindje.

Bertram maakte het nieuws gisteren zélf bekend op Instagram, maar kreeg daarna meteen ook een zware persoonlijke klap te verwerken. Op een camping in Nieuwpoort werd gisterenmiddag het levenloze lichaam van haar vader (44) aangetroffen in zijn stacaravan. “De eerste vaststellingen wijzen in de richting van een CO-vergiftiging door een defect elektrisch apparaat”, zegt het parket van Veurne. Rose heeft nog niet gereageerd op het overlijden van haar vader.