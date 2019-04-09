Regi slaat mea culpa na fout in videoclip ‘Ellie’: “Ik wist niet dat het niet mocht” TK

08u35 0 Showbizz Regi Penxten heeft zich op Instagram verontschuldigd voor een fout die hij maakte in de videoclip voor zijn hit ‘Ellie’. Daarin is een meisje te zien die door de bloemen in het Hallerbos loopt, wat helemaal niet mag.

De opnames voor de videoclip van ‘Ellie’ gingen gedeeltelijk door in het Hallerbos, dat bekend staat om zijn prachtige boshyacinten. In de clip loopt een meisje door de bloemen en plukt er zelfs eentje, en daarvoor werd Regi nu op zijn vingers getikt door boswachter Pierre.

“Wat het meisje in de video doet, mag dus helemaal niet”, klinkt het in een video op Instagram. “Je mag niet door de bloemen lopen, en je mag ze al helemaal niet plukken.” De boswachter legt uit waarom. “Als je op de bloemen stapt, komen ze nooit meer terug. En dan kan je ze niet meer bekijken wanneer ze in bloei staan.”

Regi vraagt iedereen om op de paden te blijven in het bos. “Ik wist het niet, maar nu weten we het allemaal.”