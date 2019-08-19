Realityster Samantha de Jong had een miskraam: “Je was heel welkom, we missen je nu al” Redactie

19 augustus 2019

07u27

Bron: AD 2 Showbizz Het lijkt erop dat de Nederlandse realityster Samantha de Jong een miskraam heeft gehad. De 30-jarige realityster, beter bekend als Barbie uit ‘Oh Oh Cherso’, plaatste gisteravond op Instagram een bericht waarin ze afscheid nam van haar baby.

"We hebben maar heel even van je mogen genieten", schrijft de 30-jarige Samantha onder een foto van een ‘hemels’ hart van wolken met daarachter blauwe lucht. “Zo welkom als je was, zo diep je al in ons hart zat... We missen je nu al en zullen altijd van je blijven houden.”

Twee weken geleden liet de realityster nog weten dat haar zwangerschap goed verliep. “Voel me zo happy!!”, schreef ze toen op Instagram. “Met de baby gaat alles goed heb vandaag me eerste echo gehad het hartje klopt alles is goed ben nu 6 en halve week zwanger leef op een #rozewolk #blauwewolk.”

Eind juli werd bekend dat Samantha opnieuw zwanger is. Het nieuws kwam zowel voor haar als de aanstaande vader Maron Hill “onverwachts”, zo schreef ze destijds op sociale media.

Kinderen

Met haar ex Michael van der Plas heeft Samantha al een dochter Angelina (6) en zoon Milano (4). Die twee wonen voorlopig bij Michael vanwege de psychische problemen van Samantha. Ze ondernam verschillende zelfmoordpogingen.