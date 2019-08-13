Reality-ster Barbie onder vuur nadat ze zwanger onder de zonnebank ging: “Ik ben niemand iets verschuldigd” DBJ

13 augustus 2019

22u10 0 showbizz Ze werd een paar jaar geleden bekend met het programma ‘Oh Oh Cherso’ dat ook in België werd uitgezonden, maar in Nederland is Barbie nog steeds bekend. Samantha De Jong, zoals ze echt heet, ging zwanger zijnde onder de zonnebank en kreeg de wind van voren. Zij heeft echter genoeg van de commentaren.

Op Instagram gaat Barbie fel in tegenreactie. “Zwanger of niet, ten eerste bemoei jullie met je eigen zielige leventje. Punt2, met een HANDDOEK op je buik kan het totaal geen kwaad!” En daar laat de voormalig realityster het niet bij. Ze roept iedereen op om haar met rust te laten. “Ik ben niet zoals andere zielige thuis zittende mensen die op hun dikke reet ploffen en niks ondernemen! Ik ben nu echt een keer klaar mee dat gebemoei van andere!! ben NIEMAND nog maals NIEMAND iets verschuldigd! Ik doe in MIJN leven wat ik zelf wil.”