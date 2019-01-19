Rapper Mike Skinner verdraait schouder na crowdsurfen DBJ

Bron: ANP 0 Showbizz Een optreden van Mike Skinner (40) is vrijdag geëindigd op de spoedeisende hulp van het ziekenhuis. De rapper, beter bekend als The Streets, verdraaide zijn schouder bij het crowdsurfen.

Toen Mike in het publiek sprong, ging het mis. Op een video die de rapper op Instagram plaatste, is dat duidelijk te zien. In het filmpje laat The Streets ook beelden zien uit het ziekenhuis. Zo is te zien hoe zijn schouder wordt onderzocht. Ook krijgt hij een roesje vlak voordat de schouder wordt rechtgezet. Aan het eind van de video bedankt de rapper het medici die hem geholpen hebben.

Zaterdagavond moet The Streets opnieuw optreden in Birmingham. Het is nu de vraag of Mike weer fit genoeg is om het podium te beklimmen.