Rapper Kraantje Pappie wordt voor eerste keer vader BDB

06 oktober 2020

07u52

Bron: ANP 0 Showbizz De Nederlandse rapper Kraantje Pappie (34) - echte naam: Alex van der Zouwen - en zijn vriendin Sarah verwachten hun eerste kind. Dat heeft het koppel bekendgemaakt op Instagram.

Op de foto dragen de twee toekomstige ouders dezelfde sneakers en houden ze een extra paar kinderschoenen vast. Voor wie het kiekje nog niet duidelijk genoeg was, schrijft de rapper in het bijschrift: “Met z’n drieën”.

De hiphopartiest en z’n vriendin Sarah vormen al meer dan tien jaar een koppel. Kraantje Pappie is in Vlaanderen vooral bekend van de hits ‘Pompen’ en ‘Waar Is Kraan?’.