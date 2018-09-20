Rapper Boef heeft een nieuwe auto, en die is allerminst goedkoop Redactie

Bron: AD.nl 0 Showbizz Rapper boef heeft een nieuwe auto: hij kocht een Rolls-Royce Wraith. Tweedehands weliswaar, maar heeft er in ieder geval meer dan 200.000 euro voor betaald.

Boef kan tegenwoordig aardig leven van zijn muziek. Althans: zo lijkt het wanneer we afgaan op zijn nieuwste aanwinst: een Rolls-Royce Wraith, oftewel de coupé-uitvoering van de Ghost.

De Wraith is voorzien van een twaalfcilinder motor met een motorinhoud van 6,6 liter en twee turbo's, wat leidt tot 632 pk en een koppel van 800 Newtonmeter. Dat komt goed uit, want Boef houdt van snelheid. Eerder deze maand stond hij voor de rechter omdat hij met 300 km/u door Tilburg reed en daarvan opnames maakte die hij deelde op Youtube.

De Rolls van Boef behoorde ooit toe aan voetballer Eljero Elia. Op de Instagram-account van de rapper is te zien hoe hij op de motorkap zit met de tekst: ‘Living my life to the fullest’. Naar verluidt stond de auto te koop voor 255.500 euro. De nieuwprijs ligt rond de 430.000 euro. De Wraith is een coupé waarmee Rolls-Royce kopers van onder de 40 hoopt aan te trekken. Dat is in dit geval gelukt, want Boef - alias Sofiane Boussaadia - is 25.