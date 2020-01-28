Rani De Coninck buiten strijd na lelijke val in Tirol MVO

19u47 4 Showbizz Joe-stem Rani De Coninck is een tijdje buiten strijd na een lelijke val op haar hoofd, zo maakte ze bekend via Instagram.

“Zo uitgekeken naar die 70s top 700 bij Joe, maar een lelijke val op m’n hoofd besliste er anders over..”, schrijft ze op het sociale medium. “Verplichte rust na een hersenschudding (joepie, ik blijk er toch te hebben!) Raf Van Brussel, sorry maatje, dat ik je in de steek moet laten!Ik probeer asap terug te zijn! Luisteren doe ik zeker! Het zal moeilijk zijn om de muziek niet te luid te zetten (amai m’n hoofd) of te swingen (amai, m’n hoofd), maar supporteren van thuis doe ik zeker, ook voor alle andere collega’s!”

Raf en Rani maakten deze week radio vanuit Tirol, maar toen Rani op de latten ging staan liep het mis. Wanneer ze terug aan de slag kan, is nog niet bekend.