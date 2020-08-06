Rachel Hazes laat Nederland achter en kiest voor Barcelona: “Nog nooit zo snel verhuisd in mijn leven!” Redactie

06 augustus 2020

13u00

Bron: AD 0 Showbizz Rachel Hazes (50), de weduwe van wijlen volkszanger André Hazes, is in een appartement in Barcelona ingetrokken. De afgelopen dagen werd volgens Rachel hard gewerkt aan haar verhuis naar Spanje. Daarbij werd ze geholpen door de familie Kluivert, die in Nederland bekend staat om het vele voetbaltalent binnen de familie en al jaren in Barcelona woont.

“Jeetje, hoe hard hebben wij gewerkt met zijn allen... Nog nooit zo snel verhuisd in mijn leven...”, schrijft Rachel bij enkele foto’s van het eindresultaat. Ook deelt ze een foto waarop ze samen staat met Rossana Kluivert. “Bedankt lieve Ros voor alles weer.. vanavond languit op de bank!”

Rachel deelt op Instagram een sneakpreview van haar eetkamer, die met houten meubels en witte accenten een landelijke uitstraling heeft. Of Rachel haar villa in Nederland, die ze in februari van dit jaar voor ruim 500.000 euro kocht, blijft behouden is niet bekend. Het huis met zwembad en sauna zou het liefdesnestje worden van Rachel en haar vriend Mike. Maar die relatie liep in juni al op de klippen. “Ik kom bijna niet aan mezelf toe. Dat is heel vervelend voor de partner waar je op dat moment mee bent. Maar dan kan je beter voor korte pijn gaan dan voor lange ellende”, zei Rachel daarover.

In Spanje hoopt ze nu rust te vinden. Vanuit daar werkt ze aan de opzet van een nieuwe Hazes-musical en aan haar tweede boek met de titel ‘Als je alles weet’. Of Rachels kinderen Roxeanne en André haar nieuwe stekje komen bekijken, is nog maar de vraag. Het reisadvies voor Barcelona staat nog op oranje, wat betekent dat reizen naar het gebied wordt afgeraden in coronatijd. Bovendien heeft Rachel voor zover bekend geen contact meer met haar dochter. André, die Roxeanne onlangs juist weer in de armen sloot, spreekt ze nog wel.

LEES OOK:

Na 5 jaar ruzie verzoenen André en Roxeanne Hazes zich: “Het lijkt wel of pa hierachter zit”

André Hazes heeft na jaren ruzie opnieuw contact met zus Roxeanne: “Het gaat goedkomen”