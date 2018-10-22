Qmusic-dj Heidi Van Tielen en luisteraarster Davina kruipen topless in luchtballon SD

Heidi Van Tielen (33) en luisteraarster Davina (23) hebben topless boven Wetteren gevlogen. Dat deden ze in een roze Think Pink-luchtballon, naar aanleiding van de borstkankermaand in oktober.

Met hun opmerkelijke actie hopen de twee dames vrouwen te inspireren om zichzelf te laten controleren. Luisteraarster Davina had meer dan 85 procent kans om borstkanker te krijgen. Om die reden onderging de jonge vrouw in 2017 een dubbele borstamputatie. “We zijn nu nog bezig met mijn reconstructie”, vertelt ze dapper. “Op 4 december is de volgende operatie gepland. Het is een work in progress.”

Boven Wetteren ontblootte het duo hun bovenlijf en klonk het toepasselijk: “Goedenavond, Tetteren!” “De max! Dit stond echt op mijn bucket list”, vertelt Davina over de stunt. Ze hoopt hiermee een duidelijk signaal te geven. “Laat je regelmatig testen en ga direct naar de dokter als je iets vreemds opmerkt aan je borsten. Want het kan snel gaan.”