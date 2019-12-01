Pussycat Dolls maken na bijna tien jaar hun rentree: “Laten zien wat we in petto hebben” DBJ

01 december 2019

13u37 0 showbizz Voor het eerst in bijna tien jaar tijd hebben The Pussycat Dolls weer opgetreden. Zaterdag maakte de meidengroep een comeback in de Britse tv-show X-Factor.

Op het podium zongen Nicole Scherzinger, Carmit Bachar, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta en Kimberly Wyatt een medley van hun grootste hits, waaronder ‘Buttons’, ‘When I Grow Up’ en ‘Don’t Cha’. Ook lieten ze hun nieuwe single ‘React!’ horen, waarna de dames op een staande ovatie werden getrakteerd.

Performing a medley of their biggest hits, and debuting their BRAND NEW SONG, it's the @Pussycatdolls, reunited!



➡️ https://t.co/DV2JdhSaR9#XFactor #XFactorCelebrity pic.twitter.com/X7oyb2K9Uh The X Factor(@ TheXFactor) link

In april 2020 gaan The Pussycat Dolls ook weer toeren. Voorlopig staan er negen concerten in Groot-Brittannië gepland. De groep doet onder anderen Newcastle, Manchester en Londen aan. Naar verluidt verschijnt er in januari een nieuwe EP met liedjes.

Lang geleden

“Tien jaar geleden traden we voor het laatst met elkaar op, maar deze ervaring was better than ever”, liet Nicole na afloop weten. “Ik hou zoveel van al mijn meiden en ik kan niet wachten om de wereld te laten zien wat we nog meer in petto hebben. Het is lang geleden, maar dit voelt als de perfecte tijd om de wereld eraan te herinneren wat het betekent om een Pussycat Doll te zijn.”