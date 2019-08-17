Pukkelpop: deze vijf mag je niet missen Zaterdag 17 augustus IDR

17 augustus 2019

08u00 0 showbizz Ook dit jaar zorgt Pukkelpop voor heel wat muzikale acts om je duimen en vingers bij af te likken. Maar welke artiest moet je nu écht gaan kijken? Wij schotelen aan het begin van iedere festivaldag enkele tips voor die uw keuze wat kunnen vergemakkelijken. Doe er uw voordeel mee!

The Color Grey, van 13u50 tot 14u35 in de Marquee

Na topschijfke ‘For What It’s Worth’ en een indrukwekkende reeks shows in héél België is Antwerpenaar - en het lief van Danira - TheColorGrey niet langer een obscuur figuur uit de hiphopscene. Integendeel, de man is uitgegroeid tot eenecht fenomeen. Hij schreef ‘New Levels’ voor superfan Romelu Lukaku (ook wel: de Stormzy die geen Stormzy is), en z’n liveshow is allesbehalve een grijze muis. Go baby, go!

Compact Disk Dummies, 13u50 tot 14u35 in de Dance Hall

In 2012 won Compact Disk Dummies als eerste danceact ooit de Rock Rally van Humo. Dat die overwinning terecht was, staat voor ons buiten kijf. Maar vandaag gaan deze jongens ook gewoon bewijzen dat we gelijk hebben!

Jorja Smith, 19u30 tot 20u30 in de Marquee

Ongetwijfeld de zuiverste stem van de wei. En de graafste griet die het Verenigd Koninkrijk dit jaar heeft afgevaardigd. Wij zijn helemaal dol op Jorja, nu jullie nog!

Eels, 21u30 tot 22u30 in de Marquee

‘t Is Eels. En’t is mooie muziek. Wat moet ge nog meer weten?

The Streets, 23u30 tot 00u30 in de Marquee

Millennials zijn opgegroeid met kleppers zoals ‘Fit But You Know It’ en ‘Blinded By The Lights’. Maar na ‘Computers & Blues’ uit 2011 werd het stil rond The Streets. Tot nu! Mike Skinner heeft een nieuw album klaar. Naar ’t schijnt mét live-instrumenten, en daar hoort ook een nieuwe show bij. DOLLETJES!

Tot morgen!