Proficiat! Joke uit ‘De Mol’ is bevallen van een dochtertje TK

05 augustus 2019

06u57 1 Showbizz Ze kondigde haar zwangerschap maar een dikke week geleden aan, maar intussen is het al zo ver: Joke Lannoo, die vorig jaar deelnam aan ‘De Mol’, is bevallen van haar eerste kindje. Het gaat om een dochtertje genaamd Suze.

Suze werd op 1 augustus geboren, meldt Joke zelf op Instagram, waar ze enkele schattige foto’s van de baby postte. De dierenartse uit Tielt hield haar zwangerschap lang verborgen: ze kondigde pas eind vorige maand aan dat ze in verwachting was. Toen liet ze ook weten dat ze uitgerekend was voor 6 augustus. Suze is dus iéts vroeger ter wereld gekomen.