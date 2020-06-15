Presentator/goochelaar Kobe Van Herwegen (36) verloofd met zijn vriend Jef SDE

15 juni 2020

12u23

Bron: Instagram 4 Showbizz Heuglijk nieuws voor Kobe Van Herwegen (36). De goochelaar en acteur is verloofd met z'n vriend Jef. Dat laat hij weten op Instagram.

“Hoe wij uit de lockdown zijn gekomen?”, schrijft Kobe Van Herwegen op Instagram. “Verloofd!” Hij voegt er een foto bij van z'n verloofde Jef en een gebakje met daarop een taarttopper in de vorm van het gelukkige koppel. Uit de hashtags valt af te leiden dat het Jef was die de vraag stelde.

Het koppel is al geruime tijd samen. Ze vonden elkaar door Kobe’s goocheltalent, verklapte hij eens in Story. “Hij vindt mijn passie voor goochelen echt geweldig. In die mate zelfs dat ik hem destijds heb versierd met mijn trucs. Ja, op zulke momenten moet je al je talenten bovenhalen, hé. Ondertussen heeft hij wel al genoeg kunstjes gezien”, lachte hij.

Lees ook:

Kobe Van Herwegen goochelt op muziek van Harmonie Kaprijke

Nacht van de Magie met curator Kobe Van Herwegen