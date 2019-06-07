Populaire countryzanger en zijn vrouw verscheurd door verdriet na plotse overlijden 3-jarig zoontje TDS

Bron: Instagram 3 Showbizz De in Amerika bekende en populaire countryzanger Granger Smith (39) en zijn vrouw Amber hebben via Instagram een hartverscheurende boodschap gedeeld. In een verklaringen laat het koppel weten dat hun 3-jarige zoontje River thuis is verdronken. “Zijn lichtje zal voor eeuwig branden in onze harten”, schrijft het diep bedroefde koppel.

“Ik moet ondenkbaar nieuws brengen. Wij hebben onze jongste zoon, River Kelly Smith, verloren. Na een tragisch ongeval kon hij niet meer gered worden, ondanks alle pogingen van de artsen”, schrijft de zanger bij een foto van hem en zijn zoontje. “Amber en ik hebben de beslissing genomen om na ons laatste afscheid zijn organen te doneren, zodat andere kinderen een tweede kans op het leven kunnen krijgen. Onze familie is verwoest en diep bedroefd, maar we halen troost uit het geloof dat hij nu in de hemel is.”

“Riv was bijzonder. Iedereen die hem ontmoet heeft wist dat meteen”, gaat Smith verder. “De vreugde die hij ons gebracht heeft kan niet worden uitgedrukt, en zijn licht zal voor eeuwig branden in onze harten. Als er meer woorden zijn om dit te beschrijven, dan kan ik ze nu niet vinden. Hou van diegene rond je. Er is nooit een moeilijker moment voor ons geweest dan dit.”

Ook Amber, de vrouw van Granger, deelde het tragische nieuws via haar profiel. Ze deelde er een foto van haar en haar oogappel, die vorige maand net zijn derde verjaardag mocht vieren. “Er is niets dat een moeder kan voorbereiden op dit nieuws”, laat ze weten. Zij en haar man roepen op om geen geschenken of bloemen te kopen of op te sturen, maar om een donatie over te maken aan het Dell Children’s Medical Center, in naam van zoontje River. “De dokters, verpleegsters en medewerkers zijn ongelooflijk”, besluit het koppel in hun statement.