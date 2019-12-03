Pommeline gaat tijdelijk aan de slag in de zaak van haar nieuwe vriend MVO

03 december 2019

21u14 0 Showbizz ‘Temptation’-Pommeline gaat binnenkort tijdelijk aan de slag in de tattooshop van haar nieuwe vriend, Cirio. Dat liet die laatste weten via sociale media.

Op Instagram postte hij enkele filmpjes van haar werk. “We zijn blij om aan te kondigen dat Pommeline Tillière in onze shop komt werken van 24 december tot en met 10 januari.” Dat is in tattooshop Goons & Queens 9000, gelegen in Gent. “Maak nu je afspraak!”

Pommeline stelde Cirio voor aan het grote publiek in de VTM-talkshow ‘Wat Een Dag’. “We zijn al samen sinds Halloween”, aldus Cirio. Hij toonde daar ook trots zijn nieuwe tattoo: de naam van Pommeline, mét een hartje, in sierletters op zijn pols.