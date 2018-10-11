Pommeline en Fabrizio zijn verloofd, bekijk hier zijn aanzoek MVO

Goed nieuws ten huize Pommeline en Fabrizio: het 'Temptation'-koppel is verloofd.

Dat nieuws deelde Pommeline vandaag zelf op Instagram. "Hij stal mijn hart, dus nu steel ik zijn achternaam. Ik zei 'ja'!" schreef ze bij een foto van haar splinternieuwe verlovingsring.

In april maakten de twee voor het eerst bekend dat ze samen waren, dus op dit moment zijn ze 6 maanden officieel een koppel.

Fabrizio deelde via zijn eigen Instagram-account een filmpje van het aanzoek, waarop te zien is hoe hij op één knie gaat en Pommeline in tranen van geluk uitbarst.

Proficiat!