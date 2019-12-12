Pat Krimson op je rugzak? Bekende dj wordt nu ook ‘patchje Krimson’ MVO

12 december 2019

08u32

Bron: NB 0 Showbizz Pat Krimson op je rugzak naaien of strijken? Het kan! De webshop ‘The Patch Club’ verkoopt voor 20 euro namelijk strijkmotieven - ofwel patches - van het hoofd van Patje Krimson. Of zoals zij het noemen: ‘patchje Krimson’.

De Vlaamse dj die we kennen van ‘2 Fabiola’ wist nochtans van niks. “Ze hadden het wel eens mogen vragen”, bedenkt hij zich in het Nieuwsblad. Maar naar eigen zeggen kan hij er hartelijk om lachen, dus ik hij niet van plan om de webwinkel dwars te liggen. Hij vindt het eigenlijk zelfs een hele eer. “Want dat betekent dat ik nog relevant ben.”

The Patch Club is een project van ondernemers Kim en Sharon, zo komen we te weten op Instagram. De twee vrouwen hebben ervaring als illustrator en een voorliefde voor handgemaakte accessoires, zoals de patches die ze zelf ontwerpen.