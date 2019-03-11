Oude Pokémon-kaarten brengen 70.000 euro op tijdens veiling



KD

11 maart 2019

06u47 0 Showbizz Enkele oude Pokémon-kaarten zijn op een veiling van Heritage Auctions in de Verenigde Staten verkocht voor 70.000 euro. Het gaat om een uiterst zeldzame en ongeopende First Edition Base Booster Box uit 1999.

In de First Edition Base Booster Box uit 1999 zaten 36 ongeopende pakjes met daarin telkens 11 Pokémon-speelkaarten. Het doosje werd uiteindelijk verkocht voor een slordige 70.000 euro. Het verzamelstuk werd oorspronkelijk op een iets lagere prijs geschat, maar door een biedingsstrijd tussen enkele geïnteresseerden ging de prijs plots pijlsnel de hoogte in. De veiling vond vorige maand plaats in de Verenigde Staten van Amerika.