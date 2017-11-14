Oscarwinnares razend om photoshop Redactie

05u23 1 AFP

Actrice Lupita Nyongo'o, die in 2014 de Oscar voor Beste Vrouwelijke Bijrol won voor haar rol in '12 Years a Slave', is razend op het Britse magazine Grazia. Dat blad pakte op de cover uit met een foto van de ster. Daarbij had men wel een deel van het kapsel van Lupita digitaal weggeveegd. 'Ik ben geschokt', aldus Lupita. 'Ik omarm wie ik ben. Ook al dacht ik als klein meisje dat een blanke huid en blond haar de schoonheidsidealen waren, nu weet ik dat mijn donkere huid en kroeshaar net zo mooi zijn. Helaas denkt niet iedereen hier zo over. Ik ben erg teleurgesteld dat Grazia UK mijn haar wegknipte om me zo te laten voldoen aan een meer Europees schoonheidsideaal...' De hoofdredactie van het blad heeft nog niet gereageerd op de uithaal van de actrice.