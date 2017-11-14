Oscarwinnares razend om photoshop
Actrice Lupita Nyongo'o, die in 2014 de Oscar voor Beste Vrouwelijke Bijrol won voor haar rol in '12 Years a Slave', is razend op het Britse magazine Grazia. Dat blad pakte op de cover uit met een foto van de ster. Daarbij had men wel een deel van het kapsel van Lupita digitaal weggeveegd. 'Ik ben geschokt', aldus Lupita. 'Ik omarm wie ik ben. Ook al dacht ik als klein meisje dat een blanke huid en blond haar de schoonheidsidealen waren, nu weet ik dat mijn donkere huid en kroeshaar net zo mooi zijn. Helaas denkt niet iedereen hier zo over. Ik ben erg teleurgesteld dat Grazia UK mijn haar wegknipte om me zo te laten voldoen aan een meer Europees schoonheidsideaal...' De hoofdredactie van het blad heeft nog niet gereageerd op de uithaal van de actrice.
As I have made clear so often in the past with every fiber of my being, I embrace my natural heritage and despite having grown up thinking light skin and straight, silky hair were the standards of beauty, I now know that my dark skin and kinky, coily hair are beautiful too. Being featured on the cover of a magazine fulfills me as it is an opportunity to show other dark, kinky-haired people, and particularly our children, that they are beautiful just the way they are. I am disappointed that @graziauk invited me to be on their cover and then edited out and smoothed my hair to fit their notion of what beautiful hair looks like. Had I been consulted, I would have explained that I cannot support or condone the omission of what is my native heritage with the intention that they appreciate that there is still a very long way to go to combat the unconscious prejudice against black women's complexion, hair style and texture. #dtmh
