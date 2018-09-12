Opstaan om 2u30, twee workouts en een gebedje doen: zo waanzinnig is het sportschema van acteur Mark Wahlberg KDL

10u01 1 Showbizz Om strak te staan voor een aantal films, ging Mark Wahlberg (47) de afgelopen maanden stevig aan de slag in de fitnesszaal. Ondertussen is de acteur zo verslaafd aan sporten dat hij elke dag twee keer het beste van zichzelf geeft in zijn sportzaal. Mark deelde op vraag van zijn fans zijn sportschema. En dat blijkt waanzinnig te zijn.

Uit het schema, dat Mark via Instagram deelde, blijkt dat de acteur zijn wekker elke ochtend om 2u30 zet. Een kwartiertje later bidt hij en om 3u15 ontbijt hij. Van 3u40 tot 5u15 trekt Mark voor het eerst naar de fitnessruimte in huis om om 5u30 een 'post-workout'-maaltijd naar binnen te werken. Om 6u00 springt hij in de douche en anderhalf uur later, om 7u30, gaat hij golfen. Om 8u00 maakt Mark tijd voor een snack.

Om 9u30 trekt Mark naar de cryo-kamer, een kamer waarin je blootgesteld wordt aan extreme koude van -85°C. "Het is enorm heilzaam. Het helpt je recupereren, helpt bij ontstekingen en je slaapt er beter door", vertelde Mark onlangs bij Ellen DeGeneres. Om 10u30 werkt Mark opnieuw een snack naar binnen en van 11u00 tot 13u00 maakt hij tijd voor zijn gezin, vergaderingen en doet hij telefoontjes voor het werk.

Om 13u00 schuift Mark zijn voeten even onder tafel voor zijn middagmaal, waarna hij opnieuw vergadert of telefoontjes doet. Om 15u00 trekt hij naar de school van zijn kinderen Ella (15), Michael (12), Brendan (9) en Grace (8) om hen op te halen. Een halfuurtje later eet hij opnieuw een snack, voor hij om 16u00 terug naar de fitnesszaal trekt. Vanaf dan wordt het rustiger. Om 17u00 neemt Mark een douche, een halfuurtje later eet hij met zijn gezin en geniet hij van hun gezelschap. Om 19u30 gaat hij uiteindelijk slapen. Zeven uur later begint het strakke regime opnieuw.