Opnames videoclip Franse rapper Booba verstoord door schietpartij HL

21 augustus 2019

12u35

Bron: Belga 0 Showbizz Een vijftiental mensen hebben dinsdagnacht gewapend met honkbalknuppels en vuurwapens op de opnames van een videoclip van de bekende Franse rapper Booba verstoord. Verschillende mensen raakten gewond.

Het incident gebeurde rond middernacht in Aulnay-sous-Bois, een voorstad van Parijs. Een van de gewonden werd door een kogel in de dij getroffen maar is buiten levensgevaar, vernam Europe 1 van verschillende bronnen. De regisseur van de videoclip en een technicus raakten ook gewond toen ze geschopt, met vuisten bewerkt en met baseballbats geslagen werden, zei een politiebron. De rapper zelf was op het ogenblik van de feiten, rond middernacht, niet ter plaatse. Het parket van Bobigny opende een onderzoek.

Rivaal

Booba komt geregeld in aanvaring met andere bekende rappers. In augustus 2018 ging hij op de luchthaven van Orly op de vuist met zijn rivaal Kaaris, voor de ogen van de onthutste passagiers.

Vorige week nog werd een gepland kooigevecht tussen de twee rappers op het laatste moment verboden door de Zwitserse autoriteiten.

Een paar uur na de schietpartij post de rapper een filmpje op zijn Instagrampagina. Een groepje mannen scandeert “la piraterie n’est pas finie!” ‘La piraterie’ is de benaming die gegeven wordt aan de fans van Booba.