Opgepast Netflix-fans, deze titels verdwijnen in januari van de website DBJ

17u37 0 Lost Lost Showbizz Heel wat titels verdwijnen begin volgend jaar van de populaire streamingsite Netflix. Onder meer de hele 'Lost'-reeks verdwijnt, maar ook enkele seizoenen van 'Law & Order: SVU'. Bovendien worden ook en heel aantal populaire films geschrapt, waaronder ' E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial', 'Forrest Gump', 'Chicago', 'Mean Girls', 'Free Willy', 'Pulp Fiction', 'Grease', de twee 'Miss Congeniality'-films en nog heel veel meer. Bekijk de lijst hier.

Chicago

Daddy Day Care

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Dressed to Kill

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Forrest Gump

Four Brothers

Free Willy

Grease

Gremlins

I Am Sam

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fourteenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year

License to Drive

Made of Honor

Mean Girls

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Mona Lisa Smile

Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction

Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages

Pokémon: Indigo League: Season 1

Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2

Police Academy

Pulp Fiction

Requiem for a Dream

Saw (1 tot en met 6)

Saw: The Final Chapter

Someone Like You

The Addams Family

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Day the Earth Stood Still

The Desert Fox: The Story of Rommel

The Inn of the Sixth Happiness

The Man with One Red Shoe

The Manhattan Project

The Mighty Ducks

The Parent Trap

The Secret Garden

The Switch

Three Coins in the Fountain

White Chicks

Young Mr. Lincoln

VHS

Lost: Seizoenen 1-6

Fantasia

Fantasia 2000

The Host

Sirens: Seizoenen 1-2

Futurama: Seizoenen 7-10