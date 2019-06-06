Opa Belle Perez overleden: “Tot je laatste zucht heb je van je leven genoten” SD

06 juni 2019

15u52

Bron: Instagram 1 Showbizz Triest nieuws voor Belle Perez (43): haar Spaanse grootvader is overleden. Dat maakt de zangeres zelf bekend via Instagram. Zaterdag vlogen haar ouders al naar Spanje om bij haar opa te zijn, al leek zijn gezondheid zich toen te stabiliseren.

“Ons lief opaatje is vredig ingeslapen”, schrijft Belle Perez op Instagram, bij een foto van haar grootvader met haar zoontje Ellìa. “De godfather van onze familie, 96 jaar. Tot je laatste zucht heb je van het leven genoten, zelfs toen oma, je muze, de mooiste bloem uit je tuin zoals je altijd zelf zei, vorig jaar wegviel, heb je je nog sterk gehouden. Opgeven stond niet in je woordenboek. We zijn trots op jou, hoe jij je levenswijsheid hebt overgebracht op onze volgende generaties in de familie. Para siempre en nuestro corazón (voor eeuwig in ons hart).”

Zaterdagochtend kreeg de zangeres te horen dat haar grootvader kritiek zou zijn. “Mijn ouders zijn zaterdag nog last minute naar Spanje gevlogen om bij hem te zijn”, vertelde Belle daarover aan onze krant. Zelf besloot ze echter om haar optreden in de Antwerpse Roma niet af te zeggen. “Opa is 96 jaar en zijn gezondheid gaat sterk achteruit. Het kleinste virus kan cruciale gevolgen hebben. Het is niet leuk om zo op te treden, maar ik heb de knop omgedraaid. Ik heb proberen te genieten van elke seconde en dat is me gelukt. En nu is opa weer stabiel, gelukkig!” Het heeft dus helaas niet mogen zijn.