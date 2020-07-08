Op naar de Costa Del Sol: carrièreswitch voor Tanja Dexters SDE

Bron: Instagram 2 Showbizz Het lijkt erop dat Tanja Dexters (43) een nieuwe uitdaging gevonden heeft. Op Instagram maakt ze bekend dat ze in zee gaat met ‘My Dream Property’, een vastgoedmakelaar die gebaseerd is in Marbella, aan de Costa Del Sol.

Bij een zonnige foto waarop ze schijnbaar een contract ondertekent, schrijft Tanja Dexters: ‘Let’s do this! Nieuwe uitdaging’, waarna ze My Dream Properties tagt. Dat is een vastgoedmakelaar, gevestigd in Marbella, dat gerund wordt door Vlamingen Koen en Suzanne De Vos. Nu komt ook Tanja Dexters in het team terecht. Zij zal aan de slag gaan als interieurdesigner, klinkt het bij haar werkgevers. “We zijn trots om aan te kondigen dat My Dream Property nu exclusief een partnerschap is aangegaan met Tanja Dexters en haar nieuwe bedrijf rond interieurdesign ‘Your Choice By Tanja Dexters’. Vanaf nu kunnen we onze klanten helpen om een geweldig interieur te creëeren dat binnen uw budget past.”

Het is een nieuwe uitdaging voor Dexters, die recent enkele zakelijke tegenvallers moest ondergaan. Zo startte de voormalige Miss België in 2018 de Flamingo Bar in Antwerpen op, samen met een omstreden zakenpartner die 22 faillissementen op z’n naam had. Enkele maanden, forse investeringen en vergunningsproblemen later stapte Tanja uit de zaak. De bvba Ladexters zelf werd in 2003 opgericht, vooral om Tanja’s modellenopdrachten en presentatiewerk in onder te brengen. Later werden er mode-activiteiten aan toegevoegd. De jongste jaren liet de bvba stevige verliezen optekenen, waarna de onderneming eerder dit jaar failliet werd verklaard.

