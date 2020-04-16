Ook straatartiest Banksy werkt van thuis: “Mijn vrouw heeft er een hekel aan” MVO

16 april 2020

08u20

Bron: Metro UK 0 Showbizz De beroemde straatartiest Banksy, waarvan de echte identiteit nog altijd niet bekend is, zit net als iedereen thuis vanwege de coronamaatregelen. Dan maar even geen kunstwerken, zou je denken, maar niets is minder waar.

Banksy laat de straten even met rust, maar pakte ondertussen wel zijn eigen badkamer aan. Zo deelde hij op zijn sociale media een kunstwerk vol met ratten, die de plek volledig op z’n kop hebben gezet. “Dus dit gebeurt er als Banksy van thuis werkt”, lachen zijn volgers. De man zelf ziet er ook best de humor van in. “Mijn vrouw vindt het vréselijk als ik dat doe”, bekent hij. Hoe zou het toch komen?

Kunstkenners zijn dan weer enthousiast over het werk. “Spijtig dat je het niet kan bezoeken. Het oog voor detail is hier alweer fantastisch!”