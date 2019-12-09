Ook Silvy De Bie slachtoffer van nep-account op Instagram: “Ze sturen berichten uit mijn naam, dat is niet oké” MVO

09 december 2019

10u30 2 Showbizz Na talrijke andere BV’s is nu ook Silvy De Bie (38) het slachtoffer geworden van een nep-account op Instagram. Dat liet ze zelf weten via haar échte account op het sociale medium.

“Blijkbaar heeft iemand mijn account nagemaakt”, schrijft ze onder een foto van de bewuste vervalsing. “En ze sturen berichtjes uit mijn naam. Niet oké! Help me alsjeblieft om dit account te rapporteren!”

Niet alleen Silvy, maar ook Fatma Taspinar stuurde vorige maand nog een dergelijk bericht de wereld in: “Ik ben Fatma, ik ben 36, woon in Mechelen, en ik heb géén profiel op de Once-app. Ik ben niét op zoek naar een date en ik heb je profiel niét bekeken”, schreef ze op Twitter. “No offense: ik ken de app niet eens. Ik denk dat je in ‘t zak wordt gezet. Groetjes en kusjes. Oei, nee, geen kusjes.”

Ik ben Fatma, ik ben 36, woon in Mechelen, en ik heb GEEN profiel op de ‘once’ app. Ik ben NIET op zoek naar een date en Ik heb je profiel NIET bekeken. No offense: ik ken de app niet eens. Ik denk dat je in ‘t zak’ wordt gezet. Groetjes en kusjes. Oei nee geen kusjes. pic.twitter.com/RkYLd09IHG Fatma Taspinar(@ ftaspinar) link