Ook Monique gaat verder na André, zo toont ze op sociale media MVO

25 november 2019

12u30 1 Showbizz Twee weken geleden kreeg ze te horen dat André Hazes definitief een punt achter hun relatie wilde zetten. Bovendien ging ook meteen het nieuws over zijn nieuwe vriendin, Bridget, de wereld in. Maar niet alleen voor André, ook voor Monique is het leven gewoon verdergegaan.

Dat blijkt uit verschillende boodschappen die ze de afgelopen veertien dagen postte op sociale media. Hoewel het nieuws over Bridget - en de geruchten over overspel - een zware klap voor haar moeten zijn geweest, bleef ze niet bij de pakken zitten.

Monique weigerde om zich in stilte terug te trekken. In plaats daarvan toont ze op sociale media hoe mooi haar leven nog altijd is. Ze ging uit eten met vriendinnen, bakte pannenkoeken voor haar zoontje en ging samen met hem naar de intocht van de Sint kijken. “Die blije kindergezichtjes zijn goud waard”, schreef ze daarbij.

In één van haar meest recente posts focust ze zich op de twee belangrijkste personen in haar leven: zoontje André jr. en haar oma, Corrie (88). Ze deelde daarbij een songtekst uit Mr. Probz’ ‘Nothing Really Matters’: “Ze maakt me compleet, hoe ze mij leest, juist of fout, het is zo duidelijk dat zij alles is wat ik nodig heb.”

Een duidelijke boodschap, dus: Monique heeft op dit moment alles wat ze nodig heeft in haar leven.