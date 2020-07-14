Oma Sam De Bruyn overleden aan coronavirus Redactie

23u51 0 Showbizz De grootmoeder van QMusic-presentator Sam De Bruyn is overleden aan Covid-19. Dat meldt De Bruyn zelf op Instagram, waar hij met een foto uit zijn kindertijd eer betuigt aan zijn oma.

De lockdown als gevolg van het coronavirus viel zijn grootmoeder zwaarder dan de Tweede Wereldoorlog, aldus de QMusic-deejay, die in die periode met haar contact had via een videoverbinding. Dat ze nu alsnog aan het virus bezwijkt, valt hem zwaar.

Zijn grootmoeder kon best kritisch zijn, aldus de Bruyn, maar net die rake commentaren zal hij naar eigen zeggen heel hard missen.