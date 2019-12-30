Nu ook in het echte leven getrouwd: Herman ‘Markske’ Verbruggen gehuwd met vriendin Petra TK

30 december 2019

De huwelijksklokken hebben geluid voor acteur Herman Verbruggen (56), vooral bekend als Markske uit 'F.C. De Kampioenen'. Hij is in het huwelijksbootje getreden met zijn vriendin Petra De Pauw (40).

Het koppel maakte het nieuws zelf bekend op Instagram. Het paar postte dezelfde foto met dezelfde tekst: “Vanaf nu ook officieel vrienden voor het leven”, schreven ze bij een beeld van hen twee in huwelijkskledij. Daarmee is Herman ook in het echte leven getrouwd. Met zijn televisievrouw Bieke stapte hij immers in 2005 - in het 15e seizoen van ‘De Kampioenen’ - in het huwelijk.

Herman en Petra, een schrijfster en radiomaakster, zijn al 18 jaar samen. Het koppel heeft twee dochters: Roos (14) en Billie (12).