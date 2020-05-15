NRJ-dj Nasrien Cnops heeft geen last van coronakilo's: “Twee uur per dag sporten nu” MVO

15 mei 2020

00u00 7 Showbizz Haar Instagram-volgers weten het al even: van coronakilo's heeft NRJ-stem Nasrien Cnops (31) geen last. Integendeel. "Sporten is een uitlaatklep voor mij. Ik heb dat nodig", zegt de radiopresentatrice, die al enkele jaren personal trainer is in bijberoep.

"Tijdens de lockdown probeer ik dat vol te houden. Ik neem nu mijn trainingsvideo's op, waardoor ik minstens zo'n twee uur per dag aan sport doe."

"Ik ben zo'n vier jaar geleden beginnen te sporten, vlak na een depressie. Ik voelde me toen vaak niet goed in mijn vel, en dat vele bewegen heeft me echt geholpen. In het begin is dat moeilijk, maar na een tijdje zal je zien dat het wonderen doet. Echt élke beweging is goed. Denk maar aan je huis poetsen, bijvoorbeeld."

Meer info: mypersonalfit.be