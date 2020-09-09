Nog een coronabesmetting bij Studio Brussel? Ook ochtendstem Michèle Cuvelier ziek thuis MVO

07u45 3 Showbizz Studio Brussel wordt geplaagd door een corona-uitbraak. Eerder deze week werd al bekendgemaakt dat alle medewerkers thuis in quarantaine gingen na twee besmettingen op de werkvloer. Vanochtend hoorden we uitzonderlijk niet Michèle Cuvelier (28) op de radio, maar wel Fien Germijns. Cuvelier zou ook getroffen zijn door het virus.

Haar Radio 1-collega Xavier Taveirne verklaarde dat Cuvelier ook corona heeft. Hoewel Cuvelier de ochtendshow de voorbije dagen van thuis uit presenteerde, liep ze een verhoogd risico omdat het virus al bij haar in huis was. Haar vriend was één van de medewerkers die positief testte op corona. “Maar mijn test was nog negatief, dus ik moet afstand houden”, aldus Michèle destijds. Helaas tevergeefs, zo blijkt nu. Naast Michèle testte ook haar collega Joris Brys al positief.

De corona-uitbraak teistert echter niet alleen de VRT. Ook bij VTM zitten verschillende ploegen in quarantaine. Onder andere schermgezichten Nathalie Meskens, Koen Wauters en Jonas Van Geel zitten noodgedwongen thuis. De opnames van ‘Snackmasters’ en ‘Wat Een Jaar’ zijn daarom ook stilgelegd.