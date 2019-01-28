Nieuw-Zeelandse zangeres laat Harry Styles op haar gezicht tatoeëren KD

28 januari 2019

13u29 0 Showbizz De Nieuw-Zeelandse zangeres Kelsy Karter (25) heeft een afbeelding van Harry Styles op haar gezicht laten tatoeëren. Ze deed dat, naar eigen zeggen, als verjaardagscadeautje voor de zanger.

Kelsy Karter verliet Nieuw-Zeeland om in Amerika aan haar zangcarrière te timmeren, maar het is niet met haar muziek dat ze nu de wereldpers haalt. De zangeres liet namelijk het gezicht van muzikant Harry Styles op haar gezicht tatoeëren. Karter deed het naar eigen zeggen ter ere van zijn verjaardag op 1 februari. Haar actie lokt in ieder geval heel wat reacties uit. Bijna 30.000 mensen liketen haar foto, maar de meeste reacties zijn negatief. Heel wat fans hopen dat het om een stunt gaat en dat de tatoeage niet echt is. Harry heeft zelf nog niet op het nieuws gereageerd.