Nieuw gezicht in '40-45': 'Lili en Marleen'-acteur Bert Cosemans vervoegt de cast

17 april 2019

Er duikt binnenkort een nieuw gezicht op in spektakelmusical '40-45': vanaf 1 mei is acteur Bert Cosemans te zien in de rol van vader Emiel.

Cosemans is voornamelijk bekend van zijn rol als Pierre in ‘Lili en Marleen’. Daarnaast had hij in het verleden ook rollen in ‘Thuis’ en ‘Flikken’.

De komst van Cosemans is overigens niet de enige castwijziging: Michiel Demeyer, die de laatste editie van ‘Steracteur Sterartiest’ won, schuift door naar de hoofdcast. Hij zal samen met Jonas van Geel en James Cooke de rol van Louis Seghers spelen.