Niels Destadsbader plant geen nieuwe concerten in het Sportpaleis: “Maar 2020 wordt wel een jaar vol leuke plannen” SDE

17 december 2019

07u30

Bron: Instagram 0 Showbizz Waar de meeste artiesten die eenmaal in het Sportpaleis gestaan hebben, niet kunnen wachten om een nieuwe concertreeks in te plannen, kiest Niels Destadsbader (31) voor een andere weg. Op zijn Instagrampagina laat hij namelijk weten dat hij volgend jaar niét opnieuw in de Antwerpse concertzaal zal staan. Nochtans heeft hij er net drie uitverkochte concerten opzitten.

“Vorige week, deze tijd, zat onze laatste show erop", schrijft Niels Destadsbader bij enkele beelden van zijn optredens in het Sportpaleis. “Tranen in de ogen, druk van de schouders en een hart gevuld met liefde. vandaag kondig ik een beslissing aan waar ik lang over nadacht en enkele goeie redenen voor heb. Ik heb namelijk beslist om volgend jaar géén shows te doen in het Sportpaleis. Maar geen nood, ook 2020 wordt een jaar vol met leuke plannen.” Om welke plannen het precies gaat, is voorlopig nog niet duidelijk.

