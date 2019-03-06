Nick en Veerle uit ‘Blind Getrouwd’ verwelkomen hun eerste kindje IB

06u01 0 Showbizz Opnieuw heuglijk babynieuws vanuit het ‘Blind Getrouwd’-kamp. Zondagavond verwelkomden Nick Wijns en Veerle Van den Eynde, die elkaar in het tweede seizoen van het programma (in 2016) leerden kennen, een dochtertje, Liv.

Het meisje was bij de geboorte 3,915 kg zwaar en 51cm groot. “Met de mama en dochter alles in orde en met de papa ook!”, laat een trotse Nick weten. Ook Veerle verkeert in de zevende hemel. “De geboorte was een emotioneel moment voor ons allebei”, zegt ze. “Dit moet echt het mooiste gevoel zijn dat er bestaat.”

Nadat er in 2018 al enkele Blind Getrouwd-baby’s het levenslicht zagen, belooft ook 2019 erg vruchtbaar te worden. Eerder deze week kondigden Stijn Van Poucke en Nuria Gilizintinova immers ook al aan dat ze opnieuw in blijde verwachting zijn. Hun eerste baby, zoontje Victor, werd exact een jaar geleden geboren. Als alles naar wens verloopt, krijgt hij er in september een broertje of zusje bij. Meer details over het prille babygeluk van Veerle en Nick lees je komende dinsdag in Story.

Zo kondigden Veerle en Nick hun zwangerschap aan in september.