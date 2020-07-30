Nick en Christophe uit ‘Blind Getrouwd’ officieel gescheiden: “Dit verandert niets aan onze vriendschap” SDE

30 juli 2020

13u37

Bron: Instagram 3 Showbizz In het voorbije seizoen van ‘Blind Getrouwd’ gingen Nick en Christophe (allebei 38) op zoek naar de ware liefde. Bij elkaar. Maar het mocht helaas niet zijn, de vonk sloeg niet over. Ondertussen is de scheiding helemaal rond, laat Christophe op sociale media weten.

“’t Is gebeurd” zou Erik van Looy in ‘De Slimste Mens Ter Wereld’ roepen”, schrijft Christophe bij een foto van zichzelf en z'n ex, Nick. “De ‘echtscheiding in onderlinge toestemming’ heeft de nodige procedure doorlopen en dus zijn Nick en ikzelf niet langer gehuwd. Per definitie is Carl ook niet langer mijn minnaar.” Christophe heeft namelijk ondertussen een nieuwe vriend, Carl, die hij tussen de opnames en de uitzendingen leerde kennen.

“Het is uiteraard de laatste stap in iets wat iedereen ondertussen al drie maand weet en het verandert helemaal niets aan de vriendschap die tussen ons ontstaan is”, klinkt het verder. “Het is voor mij wel een moment om te beseffen hoe intens het afgelopen jaar geweest is. Een bijzonder fijne rollercoaster maar een rollercoaster desalniettemin. Op naar het volgend avontuur dan maar!”

