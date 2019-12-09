Netflix grote slokop bij nominaties Golden Globes IDR

09 december 2019

15u55 0 Showbizz Vandaag werden de genomineerden voor de Golden Globes bekendgemaakt. De Hollywood Foreign Press Association, die de beeldjes uitreikt, blijkt dit jaar vooral fan te zijn van Netflix. De streamingdienst wist maar liefst 17 nominaties binnen te halen.

Acteurs Tim Allen (66), Dakota Fanning (25) en Susan Kelechi Watson (38) mochten bekend maken welke films, series en acteurs op vijf januari kans maken op een prijs. Daarbij is het opvallend dat Netflix het heel erg goed doet. De streamingdienst speelt pas sinds 2016 mee in de filmcategorie, toen Idris Elba genomineerd werd voor z’n rol in ‘Beast of no nation’. Amper drie jaar later haalt Netflix 17 nominaties binnen in de elf filmcategorieën. Zo werd ‘Marriage Story’ zes keer genomineerd voor een prijs, en ‘The Irishman’ vijf keer.

Volgens Amerikaanse media een teken aan de wand dat het monopolie van de traditionele filmstudio’s langzaam aan het afbrokkelen is. Ter illustratie: Sony Pictures, de populairste traditionele speler, moet het stellen met ‘slechts’ acht nominaties.

Gekke keuzes

The New York Times merkt dan weer op dat de Hollywood Foreign Press Association, die de beeldjes uitreikt, ook enkele gekke keuzes heeft gemaakt. Zo zal ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollwood’ niet meedingen als drama, maar wel als komedie. Net als ‘Jojo Rabbit’ trouwens, waarbij het Nazisme een belangrijke rol speelt. “Wat is er immers grappiger dan de Mansonmoorden en de Holocaust?”, vraagt de journalist van de Amerikaanse krant zich dan ook sarcastisch af.

Al is dat niet het enige vreemde aan de nominaties, zo blijkt. Ook al bestaat de HFPA uitsluitend uit buitenlandse journalisten, toch komen buitenlandse films niet in aanmerking om het beeldje voor beste film mee naar huis te nemen. Zij kunnen enkel winnen in de categorie ‘Beste buitenlandse film’.

Hoe dan ook: het beloofd een verrassende show te worden op vijf januari. De Britse comedian Ricky Gervais zal deze, voor de vijfde keer al, in goede banen leiden.

Beste acteur in een serie of film (televisie)

Christopher Abbott (“Catch-22”)

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Spy”)

Russell Crowe (“The Loudest Voice”)

Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”)

Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Beste actrice in een serie of film (televisie)

Kaitlyn Dever (“Unbelievable”)

Joey King (“The Act”)

Helen Mirren (“Catherine the Great”)

Merritt Wever (“Unbelievable”)

Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Beste serie of film (televisie)

“Catch-22″ (Hulu)

“Chernobyl” (HBO)

“Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

“The Loudest Voice” (Showtime)

“Unbelievable” (Netflix)

Beste buitenlandse film

“The Farewell” (A24)

“Pain and Glory” (Sony)

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” (Pyramide Films)

“Parasite” (CJ Entertainment)

“Les Misérables” (BAC Films, Amazon)

Beste acteur in een bijrol (televisie)

Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Andrew Scott (“Fleabag”)

Stellan Skarsgård (“Chernobyl”)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Beste televisiereeks - Musical of komedie

“Barry” (HBO)

“Fleabag” (Amazon)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

“The Politician” (Netflix)

Beste filmsoundtrack

Daniel Pemberton (“Motherless Brooklyn”)

Alexandre Desplat (“Little Women”)

Hildur Guðnadóttir (“Joker”)

Thomas Newman (“1917”)

Randy Newman (“Marriage Story”)

Beste filmscript

Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”)

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won (“Parasite”)

Anthony McCarten (“The Two Popes”)

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Steven Zaillian (“The Irishman”)

Beste nieuwe filmlied

“Beautiful Ghosts” (“Cats”)

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (“Rocketman”)

“Into the Unknown” (“Frozen II”)

“Spirit” (“The Lion King”)

“Stand Up” (“Harriet”)

Beste vrouwelijke bijrol (televisie)

Patricia Arquette (“The Act”)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Toni Collette

Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”)

Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”)

Beste acteur in een musical of comedy (televisie)

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Ben Platt (“The Politician”)

Paul Rudd (“Living with Yourself”)

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

Beste actrice in een musical of comedy (televisie)

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Kirsten Dunst (“On Becoming a God in Central Florida”)

Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll”)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”)

Beste acteur in een drama (televisie)

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”)

Rami Malek (“Mr. Robot”)

Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Beste actrice in een drama (televisie)

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”)

Reese Witherspoon (“Big Little Lies”)

Beste mannelijke bijrol (film)

Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”)

Al Pacino (“The Irishman”)

Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)

Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Beste vrouwelijke bijrol (film)

Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”)

Annette Bening (“The Report”)

Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”)

Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”)

Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”)

Beste acteur in een musical of comedy (film)

Daniel Craig (“Knives Out”)

Roman Griffin Davis (“Jojo Rabbit”)

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”)

Eddie Murphy (“Dolemite Is My Name”)

Beste animatiefilm

“Frozen II” (Disney)

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” (Universal)

“Missing Link” (United Artists Releasing)

“Toy Story 4” (Disney)

“The Lion King” (Disney)

Beste filmregisseur

Bong Joon-ho (“Parasite”)

Sam Mendes (“1917”)

Todd Phillips (“Joker”)

Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”)

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Beste acteur in een drama (film)

Christian Bale (“Ford v Ferrari”)

Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”)

Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)

Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”)

Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”)

Beste actrice in een musical of comedy (film)

Awkwafina (“The Farewell”)

Ana de Armas (“Knives Out”)

Cate Blanchett (“Where’d You Go, Bernadette”)

Beanie Feldstein (“Booksmart”)

Emma Thompson (“Late Night”)

Beste dramareeks (televisie)

“Big Little Lies” (HBO)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Killing Eve” (BBC America)

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV Plus)

“Succession” (HBO)

Beste actrice in een drama (film)

Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”)

Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”)

Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”)

Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”)

Renée Zellweger (“Judy”)

Beste musical of comedy (film)

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Sony)

“Jojo Rabbit” (Fox Searchlight)

“Knives Out” (Lionsgate)

“Rocketman” (Paramount)

“Dolemite Is My Name” (Netflix)

Beste drama (film)

“The Irishman” (Netflix)

“Marriage Story” (Netflix)

“1917” (Universal)

“Joker” (Warner Bros.)

“The Two Popes” (Netflix)