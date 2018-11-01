Neil Young bevestigt huwelijk met Daryl Hannah EDA

01 november 2018

09u36

In een video waarin hij Amerikanen aanzet om te gaan stemmen, heeft Neil Young bevestigd dat hij getrouwd is met actrice Daryl Hannah. Afgelopen zomer deed het de ronde dat de twee in het huwelijksbootje waren gestapt. Dat gerucht lijkt nu bevestigd.

De singer-songwriter gaf op de fansite van zijn band Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young een nieuwe live-video vrij van het nummer Ohio. In de post vertelt hij dat hij het nummer in 1970 schreef nadat hij foto’s zag van een studente die was doodgeschoten door de Nationale Garde tijdens protesten tegen de Vietnamoorlog. “Dat was een cruciaal moment in onze geschiedenis. Net als we nu op een cruciaal moment zijn”, aldus Young, die zelf overigens Canadees is.

“Mijn vrouw en ik”

De muzikant maakt zich in zijn bericht sterk voor strengere wapenwetgeving, en prijst studenten die de straat opgaan voor betere leefomstandigheden. “Wij staan achter hen. Wij zijn hen. Mijn vrouw Daryl en ik hebben deze video samengesteld om er eens over na te denken.” Daryl deelde de video ook op haar Instagram-account.

Cryptische boodschap

Neil (72) en Daryl (57) zijn sinds 2014 samen, nadat de muzikant na 36 jaar van zijn vrouw Pegi scheidde. Afgelopen zomer deden er geruchten de ronde dat de twee in het geheim in het huwelijk waren gestapt op Sucia Islands rond de kust van Washington. Een dag na de vermoedelijke ceremonie plaatste Daryl een foto van een uil met een cryptische boodschap erbij op Instagram. “Iemand waakt over ons....liefde en niets dan liefde.” Hierop reageerden veel fans met gelukswensen, maar Neil en Daryl bevestigden nooit dat dat inderdaad de uitleg van de post was.

Daryl Hannah deelde de video enkele uren geleden ook op haar social media.