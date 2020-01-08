Nederlandse zangeres poseert naast bontjassen: fans reageren woedend Redactie

08 januari 2020

17u57

Bron: AD 2 Showbizz De 21-jarige zangeres Famke Louise is in opspraak geraakt nadat ze via Instagram een foto heeft gedeeld waarop ze naast stapels bontjassen te zien is. Famke vroeg zich in de update, die enkele minuten op haar account te zien was, af welk bontje haar het beste zou passen. Op de foto is te zien hoe ze op een buitenlandse markt langs honderden bontjassen wandelt, die op de straat liggen.

Volgens de vlogger was de inkoop onderdeel van haar kledinglijn FL by Famke Louise, die ze morgen lanceert. In het tweede deel van haar documentaire op Videoland wordt de totstandkoming van die lijn gevolgd. “Jakka met bontkraag’’, aldus de brunette daarover gisteren.

In de korte tijd dat haar bontfoto online stond, kon Famke (954.000 Instagramvolgers) rekenen op een stroom aan negatieve reacties. Haar volgers zeggen het beeld walgelijk te vinden. Velen zeggen niet langer fan van haar te willen zijn.

De foto komt een jaar nadat Famke door de Bont voor Dieren werd uitgeroepen tot Dom Bontje. Ze won de ‘prijs’ omdat ze volgens de organisatie het verkeerde voorbeeld geeft aan de jeugd door bont te dragen. In aanloop naar de uitreiking stond Famke weliswaar stil bij dierenleed, maar dat was volgens de Bont voor Dieren niet genoeg. Famke werd in november genomineerd omdat ze niet alleen bont draagt, maar er ook nog over zingt. De zangeres weigerde de bijbehorende oorkonde in ontvangst te nemen.

Het management van Louise heeft nog niet op de ophef gereageerd.

In deze aflevering van Me, Myself & Kay sprak Kay Nambiar met Famke Louise over onder andere haar liefdesleven, roddelen en vechten. Bekijk hieronder de video.