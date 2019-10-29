Nederlandse YouTube-ster Dylan Haegens gaat trouwen: “Marit is mijn verloofde” Redactie

29 oktober 2019

23u00

Bron: ANP 0 Showbizz De Nederlandse YouTube-ster Dylan Haegens (27) gaat trouwen. Het internetfenomeen heeft zijn vriendin Marit Brugman (29) ten huwelijk gevraagd. Dat meldt het koppel op Instagram.

"She said yes!", schrijft hij bij een foto waarop hij op zijn knieën voor zijn vriendin in trouwjurk zit. "Geloof het of niet, maar het is echt gebeurd. Vandaag tijdens de allerlaatste opnames van onze serie ‘Cliffhanger’. Marit is nu officieel mijn verloofde."

Het tweetal is al jaren samen. Marit Brugman is ook betrokken bij de productie van zijn populaire filmpjes, waar meer dan 1 miljoen mensen op geabonneerd zijn.