Nederlandse YouTube-sensatie ‘NikkieTutorials’ 23 kilo lichter: “Soms moet je je eigen inspiratie zijn”

Niet alleen Nederlandse sterren strooien met positieve reacties op Nikkie's transformatie. Ook internationale celebrities zoals Hollywoodactrice Drew Barrymore zijn onder de indruk van De Jagers succesvolle afvalrace.

Gisteren zette Nikkie de Jager, die op filmkanaal YouTube zeker 11,3 miljoen volgers heeft en op Instagram ongeveer 100.000 meer, een voor- en nafoto op sociale media. Die kreeg in een paar uur tijd ruim een miljoen likes en tienduizenden reacties.

Volgens visagiste Nikkie de Jager, die meedoet aan het nieuwe seizoen van Wie is de Mol?, is ze afgevallen door een gezondere levensstijl. Ze stelt in haar post hoe groot het verschil tussen vroeger en nu is. “Ik heb een omslagpunt bereikt. Het begon met een gevoel dat er niks veranderde tot een moment waarop ik besefte hoe ver ik kan komen”, aldus De Jager die ook nog met een diepzinnige tekst komt. “Soms moet je je eigen inspiratie zijn.”

Veel details over hoe ze ruim 20 kilo verloor, laat ze achterwege, maar op haar Instagram Stories is ze veel op een loopband te zien. Bekend is wel dat Nikkie de Jager, die sterren als Kim Kardashian en Katy Perry opmaakte, eerder dit jaar een moeilijke tijd doormaakte. Haar relatie liep na zes jaar op de klippen, terwijl ze wegens het overlijden van haar stiefbroertje door een lange periode van rouw ging. De Jager, die al jaren met haar gewicht worstelt, blikt inmiddels weer slanker dan ooit en positief vooruit. Ze is dankbaar voor alle complimentjes die ze met haar nieuwe uiterlijk scoort. “Ik voel me daardoor het gelukkigste meisje ter wereld.”