Nederlandse stylist Fred van Leer even opgenomen in ziekenhuis: “Ik heb veel pijn”

23 november 2019

15u30

Bron: AD 0 Showbizz Fred van Leer is vandaag, zaterdag 23 november, opgenomen in het ziekenhuis. De stylist heeft al dagenlang pijn en werd nu onderzocht, deelde hij op Instagram. Even later mocht hij het ziekenhuis al verlaten. Fred blies gisteren al zijn theatershow in Gorredijk af wegens ziekte.

“Lieve mensen allereerst dank voor alle lieve berichten, ik heb vandaag mijn show af moeten zeggen omdat ik al drie dagen lang veel pijn heb en we zijn nu aan het onderzoeken wat het kan zijn”, schrijft de stylist bij een foto van zichzelf in een ziekenhuisbed. “Ik ben in goede handen en hoop op voorspoedig herstel!” Het optreden van zaterdag wordt op 24 februari ingehaald. Freds eerstvolgende optreden staat voor woensdag gepland, deze voorstelling in Wageningen gaat vooralsnog door.

“Ik heb een heftige ontsteking in mijn schouder waardoor ik niets meer kan”, schrijft Fred op Instagram. De stylist is optimistisch over zijn herstel. “Ik heb medicatie en hoop nu dat het snel beter gaat.” Hij is dankbaar voor alle berichten die hij heeft ontvangen. “Ik voel me rijk met zoveel lieve mensen om me heen.”

