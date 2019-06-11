Nederlandse presentatrice zwaar onder vuur na harde uitspraken over vollere vrouwen TDS

11 juni 2019

15u37

Bron: INSTAGRAM/ANP 0 Showbizz De Nederlandse Olcay Gulsen (38), een voormalige modeontwerpster, heeft excuses aangeboden nadat ze op social media een stortvloed aan kritiek over zich heen kreeg door uitspraken die ze maandag deed. De presentatrice zette vraagtekens bij de nieuwe plussize-paspoppen van sportmerk Nike en dat werd door velen als beledigend opgevat.

Op de Nederlandse tv was deinsde Gulsen er gisteren niet voor terug te zeggen dat ze erg geschrokken was door de omvang van de nieuwe poppen. “Ik vind: dit is niet echt een maatje meer. Dit is maatje 48-50 denk ik.” Toen haar gevraagd werd wat de omvang uitmaakt, deed ze er nog een schepje bovenop. “Ik vind het persoonlijk vrij onwaarschijnlijk dat deze vrouw fit genoeg is om te gaan sporten”, zei Olcay, wat een stortvloed aan boze reacties op social media veroorzaakte.

Spijt

De vele negatieve commentaren zijn Olcay Gulsen uiteraard niet ontgaan. Via Instagram laat de presentatrice weten dat ze spijt heeft van haar uitspraken. “Lieve mensen.. ik ben absoluut geen fatshamer en het spijt me als ik mensen heb gekwetst, want dat is nooit mijn bedoeling”, reageert ze op de ophef. “Wellicht heb ik het niet goed uitgelegd maar alsnog mijn oprechte excuses. Ik hou van mensen in elke vorm.”