Nederlandse Miss Teenager Universe op 20-jarige leeftijd overleden

07 maart 2019

11u55

Bron: ANP 3 Showbizz Het Nederlandse model Lotte van der Zee is woensdagavond overleden. Dat hebben haar ouders en management donderdag bekendgemaakt. Ze werd 20 jaar.

“Onze parel, onze alles, is op woensdagavond 6 maart om 22u47 overleden”, zo schrijven zij op Lotte’s Instagrampagina. “Het is super onwerkelijk dat onze lieve Lotte er niet meer is. Onze harten zijn gebroken. Nogmaals willen we jullie allemaal bedanken voor alle steun en hartverwarmende berichten.”

Lotte, twee jaar geleden gekroond tot Miss Teenager Universe, werd eind februari getroffen door een hartstilstand tijdens een skivakantie in Oostenrijk. Ze werd in kritieke toestand overgebracht naar een universitair ziekenhuis in München, waar zij in slaap werd gehouden.