Nederlandse comedian heeft niet door dat hij live op de radio is: “Ik lig met mezelf te spelen terwijl ik aan jouw vrouw denk” KD

03 maart 2019

16u53 0 Showbizz In Nederland lachen ze zich een breuk met de radioshow van presentator Klaas Van der Eerden. Hij belde tijdens zijn programma zijn vriend en comedian Jochem Myjer op. Hij had echter niet door dat hij live op de radio was en dat zorgde voor een wel heel gênant moment. De comedian maakte namelijk een aangebrande mop over de vrouw van Klaas.

Klaas vertelde zijn vriend niet dat hij op de radio was toen hij hem opbelde. De presentator vroeg de comedian naar zijn dag, waarop hij antwoordde dat hij eigenlijk niets aan het doen was. “Ik lig de hele dag een beetje in mijn bed met mezelf te spelen terwijl ik aan jouw vrouw denk”, zegt hij. Wanneer hij ontdekt dat hij op de radio is, verbreekt hij meteen het gesprek. Het is niet duidelijk of dit een ingestudeerde grap was of niet. Op sociale media lachen veel Nederlanders zich alvast een deuk.