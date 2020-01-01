Nederlandse cabaretier Najib Amhali belandt op Curaçao in nachtmerrie: “Man met mes rende op me af” Redactie

01 januari 2020

11u46

Bron: AD 0 Showbizz De Nederlandse cabaretier Najib Amhali (48) is tijdens zijn vakantie op Curaçao slachtoffer geworden van een gewapende overval. De daders renden met een mes op hem af en bedreigden een vriend van Amhali met een vuurwapen.

Tijdens een telefoontje met het bedrijf van zijn huurauto stopte een auto met daarin een gemaskerde man naast Amhali. “Hij had een mes, rende op me af. Ik schrik en ren een stuk. Dan hoor ik een vriend ook in paniek roepen. Ik draai me om en zie een andere man met een pistool’’, beschrijft hij het heftige voorval op Instagram.

Amhali, die met zijn vrouw Niama en zoons Noah (7) en Novëlle (5) oud en nieuw op de Antillen vierde, haalde een heldendaad uit door op de gewapende man af te stappen. “Ik zei: doe rustig. Hij ziet mijn horloge die hij afdoet.’’ Vervolgens maakte de tweede dader zijn telefoon en een tas van zijn vrienden buit, waarna de mannen vertrokken.

Najib is erg geschrokken, maar is opgelucht dat niemand gewond is geraakt. “Het kan iedereen overal overkomen, maar ik laat mijn vakantie er niet door verpesten. God zij dank zaten de kids in een andere auto en hebben niet veel meegekregen.”