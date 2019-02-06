Nederlander wordt internationale internethit met foto’s van bekendheden die poseren met zichzelf SD/DBJ

06 februari 2019

15u23 13 Showbizz Vorige week veroverde de Nederlander Ard Gerlinck al Nederland en België met zijn photoshopcollages van de sterren. Maar stilaan velt ook de hele wereld voor zijn talent. Tal van internationale nieuwswebsites toonden de foto’s waarop Gelinck celebrities met zichzelf op de foto toont.

Tijdreizen en de jongere versie van jezelf ontmoeten is helaas niet mogelijk, maar daar heeft de Nederlander Ard Gelinck een leuke oplossing voor gevonden. Met Photoshop tovert de man uit het Nederlandse Groenlo de mooiste foto’s tevoorschijn van sterren die poseren met hun jongere zelf. Sterren als Pink, George Clooney en Madonna legde hij alvast en zijn project is een monstersucces. Zowat elke internationale nieuwswebsite neemt zijn foto’s over. Gerlink heeft nu 25.000 volgers, maar dat getal zal alleen nog maar oplopen.

