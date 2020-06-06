Nathalie Meskens geeft borstvoeding tijdens bezoek aan kapper: “Die eerste weken zijn pijnlijk, maar nu is het zalig” BDB

Bron: Instagram 0 Showbizz Sinds Nathalie Meskens (38) op 25 maart de trotse mama is geworden van Lima deelt ze op Instagram geregeld vertederende beelden met haar kersverse spruit. Zo is op de sociale media van de VTM-presentatrice te zien dat ze haar baby borstvoeding geeft tijdens een kappersbezoek. “Hoe gemakkelijk is dit? Altijd eten en drinken bij op een perfecte temperatuur”, schrijft ze.

Op de Instagrampagina van Nathalie Meskens was al te zien hoe ze samen met Lima in bad ging en work-outs deed in de tuin. In het nieuwste hoofdstuk van haar digitale dagboek als mama schrijft de presentatrice over haar ervaringen met borstvoeding. “Lima is echt een schatje! Ik loop over van verliefdheid”, laat Nathalie weten terwijl haar kapsel onder handen wordt genomen. “Ze is zo chill, zelfs hier bij de kapper. Als ze me vragen of ze altijd zo rustig is, antwoord ik blozend en heel fier ‘ja zenne’ terwijl ze natuurlijk ook wel eens van haar oren maakt als ze een hongertje heeft en ‘de pap’ niet snel genoeg bij haar is.”

Op de foto is ook te zien hoe Nathalie borstvoeding geeft. “Hoe heerlijk is dit trouwens? Ik had me er zo op verheugd en het is alles en meer van de zaligheid die ik me erbij had voorgesteld”, schrijft ze. “Ok ja, die eerste weken zijn qua pijn aan de tepel bij momenten een hel. Maar als die pijn eenmaal weg is... Ik kan al janken bij het idee dat er een moment komt dat dit stopt. Zo gezellig, zo bijzonder, zo wonderlijk is die borstvoeding. Naast de eindeloze indrukwekkende voordelen voor de gezondheid en ontwikkeling van je kind is het ook gewoon heel gemakkelijk. Je hebt altijd drinken en eten bij op de perfecte temperatuur.”

Nathalie maakte in september vorig jaar bekend dat zij en haar vriend Nadim, een dertiger van Libanese afkomst, in blijde verwachting waren van hun eerste kindje. Sinds twee jaar vormen ze een koppel.