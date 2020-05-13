Nathalie en Geoffrey uit ‘Boer zkt Vrouw’ verwelkomen tweede kindje: “Wij zijn zo in de wolken!” Redactie

Fruit- en groenteboerin Nathalie Hellinckx (27) deed in 2014 mee aan VTM-datingprogramma 'Boer zkt Vrouw'. Ze verloor haar hart toen aan tuinaanlegger Geoffrey De Raedt (24). Een jaar later trouwden ze. En nu heeft Nathalie heuglijk nieuws. Ze is een tweede keer mama geworden, vertelt ze trots in weekblad TV Familie.

“Geoffrey en ik zijn dolgelukkig met de geboorte van ons zoontje Djax”, aldus Nathalie in het weekblad. “Hij is iets te vroeg gekomen. Maar dat kwam gezien de corona en de lockdown eigenlijk goed uit. Anders was het een bevalling met mondmaskers en dergelijke geweest.”

Nathalie en Geoffrey hebben ook iets te vieren deze maand. “Onze zesde verjaardag als koppel”, klinkt het. “We genieten van de coronaperiode door veel samen te zijn. Uiteraard heb ik nog zwangerschapsverlof. Geoffrey is tuinaannemer, die is al terug aan het werk. Maar we zijn superblij met de momenten die we met ons gezin beleven.”

Nathalie werkt nu als schoonheidsspecialiste. “Maar pas ten vroegste op 18 mei kan ik m’n zaak weer openen”, zegt ze. “En tot dan geniet ik dus verder van m’n zwangerschapsverlof en van al het geknuffel met Lexi, Djax en Geoffrey!”

